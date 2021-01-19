Dozens of Greenland school teachers and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

GREENLAND, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School districts across the state are now distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and Greenland is one of them.

Teachers, bus drivers, kitchen and janitorial staff to name a few have all been at the frontlines and really key in keeping schools open during the pandemic.

This is why the Department of Health says it’s a priority to get them vaccinated.

Superintendent Andrea Martin said the school is working with Collier Drug Store. They have been preparing for 3 weeks, surveying staff to determine how many would want to get the vaccine.

The district has approximately 80 employees coming on site to get vaccinated on Tuesday.

“We are trying to maintain our social distance, and still allow for the nurses and the people who are administering the shot to have the space to work,” said Martin.

The entire process will take about 2 hours to vaccinate everyone and monitor each staff member for about 15 minutes after.

Martin said they’re looking forward to being able to have an added layer of protection against the virus.

“We are very thankful the governor moved the timeframe up for us, to get vaccines as early as the 18. We’re really excited to be the first district in Northwest Arkansas to have the clinic this morning,” said Martin.

The Department of Health said getting school staff vaccinated is another step in making communities safer.