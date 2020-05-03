Drag queen hosts virtual drag show to raise money for LGBTQIA+ graduates

LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local resident is raising money through a live streamed drag show for graduating seniors who won’t get to walk the stage this spring.

Joey Baker wanted to make graduates feel special during these tough times, so he took to social media looking to help them.

That’s when he found an Adopt-A-Senior page, where people can raise money to help the graduates prepare for college. He found 5 LGBTQIA+ students, two going into Cosmetology school, one going into the Navy and one preparing for Chiropractic school.

When he contacted the seniors to let them know what he was doing, Baker said they were shocked and thrilled for the recognition.

He said high school can be tough for an LGBTQIA+ student, with a lot of bullying, but it’s a pivotal moment in a teenagers life.

“I wanted to take this time to use my little bit of platform, to be able to give back to the younger generation who’s coming into my community, they’re no longer a teenager, theyre a young adult, and I think it’s important that they start it off on the right foot.” Baker said.

Baker gathered 8 performers for the virtual show. Baker said that through history dating back to the Stonewall Riots, he believes drag queens have always been at the forefront of leading and helping the community.

He wants teenagers around the area to know they’re loved and supported.