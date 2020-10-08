Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s breast cancer awareness month, a time to bring attention to one of the leading causes of death in women. Medical professionals are urging women not to put off screenings during this health crisis because early detection is really important, in fighting breast cancer.

Dr. John Meadors, a radiologist with Northwest Medical Center said women with a family history of breast cancer have higher chances of developing the disease.

However, it’s important to recognize that 80% of women who get diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history at all.

That is why Dr. Meadors advises all adult women to do regular self-breast exams and to start having annual mammograms at 40 years old.

Silvia Gomez is 26 years old, she found a hard mass in her breast last year during one of these self-exams. Now she has a message for other women.

“If they find a lump or something, go check it out. Early detection could save their life,” said Gomez.

“When you can detect cancer when it is confined to the breast early in the process, a cure is easy. Once the cat is out of the bag and the cancer has spread treatment is much more difficult,” said Meadors.

Gomez was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, caught it early and was able to get the proper treatment.

Dr. Meadors said hospital staff is taking every precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during appointments and encourages women not to put off an exam that could save their lives.