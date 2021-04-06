Early voting begins in Bentonville for special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early voting begins Tuesday for a special election in Bentonville.

Voters will weigh in on several issues including extending a one cent sales tax and vote on several city improvement projects.

Now the main questions on the ballot deal with refunding $23 million dollars in bonds and the tax extension.

If approved that sales tax would be extended to 2046 and bring in $266 million dollars.

The funds would be used to finance seven improvement bond projects across the city which are all on the ballot.

The biggest is the street improvement project at $173.5 million dollars. It includes adding a new interchange, improving existing streets, adding people and bike friendly roadways.

“If you know the city of Bentonville, you know that we are always growing. You know the roads are always a concern but its not just transportation but thoughts of mobility within that master street plan and bike and ped plan,” said Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman.

Voters will also decide for or against parks and recreational improvement, the library expansion, police and fire department safety training facilities to name a few.

Orman tells us for weeks they’ve held public meetings to outline the various improvements projects so residents would know exactly what they are voting for or against.

Orman says the meetings were also for residents to asks questions and add input on what they would like to see in their city.

“It’s really important that we have public support on some of these projects to be able to bring these sort of projects through and the infrastructure through especially in a growing city like we have in Bentonville,” said Orman.

She adds that the refunding bonds and sales and use tax extension must both pass for any of the improvement projects to be funded and move forward.

The city will be hosting another informational session Thursday, April 8 at the Community Center at 6pm. Seats are limited but you can also join via zoom.

Early voting goes from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and the last day of early voting is Monday.

Election day is set for Tuesday April 13.