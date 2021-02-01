Early voting for special elections

Special elections are being held in Prairie Grove, Farmington, and Gentry and while election day isn’t until February 9th, you will be able to cast your early vote tomorrow Tuesday, February 2.

Residents of Gentry you will be voting on Sunday liquor sales and if it were to pass, sales would be permissible from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m..

Prairie Grove on the other hand will be reexamining the 1% and the 3/4% sales taxes passed back in 2006 and 2012.

The director of public works for Prairie Grove says it’s key to note this is not an increase. “The old taxes are being replaced with the same increment,” says Larry Oelrich.

The old taxes were put in place to finance old bonds which are now nearly all paid off, and Oelrich believes now is the time to make moves on new bonds. “Now is one of the best times for floating this sort of a bond issue because the interest rates are at historical lows,” says Oelrich.

The new bonds if approved will go towards finishing off the old bonds and financing new projects Oelrich labels “High Priority”.

“We are building new roads, we are addressing drainage issues, we are replacing 85-year-old water lines,” says Oelrich, “and we are expanding a wastewater treatment plant that was built in 2011 but because of growth is already facing capacity issues.”

As for Farmington voters, they will be deciding whether or not to decrease the school tax rate for those living inside the school district.