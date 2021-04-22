Earth day turns 51 this year!! How can you help the planet?

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Today people around the globe will be celebrating Earth Day, a time to show support for environmental protection.

Earth day turns 51 this year and this year’s theme is restore our earth and what better way to show love to our home planet than by helping clean it up. Picking up litter in your neighborhood or local park is one way to start and you can do it safely with friends and family and in a socially distant way.

Heather Ellzey is the Environmental Educator for the city of Fayetteville. She tells us if you would like to host your own clean-up, reach out to them and they will provide you with the supplies.

“The earth can only sustain so much giving and we need to help give back by taking care and reducing the amount of resources that we use.. We always like to say reduce first, reuse and recycle,” said Ellzey.

Ways to Celebrate Earth Day

Commit to recycling

Go reusable (single-use straws, reusable bags, cups & containers)

Start a garden, plant a tree

Composting

Ellzey encourages folks to compost. The city of Fayetteville has a compost program to accept food waste, yard waste and biodegradable paper. She adds it’s a great way divert food waste from the landfill which cuts back on methane gas emission

The city is hosting it’s last earth day community clean up at Lake Sequoyah today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. They will be giving out some earth day shirts to thank volunteers.

Another way to celebrate earth day is by exploring the great outdoors. In Northwest Arkansas everyone has access to so many parks, lakes and green spaces here.

Tim Scott is the Assistant Superintendent at the Devil’s Den State Park. He says he’s looking forward to more people visiting the state parks as the weather continues to warm up.

He tells us that during the health crisis there’s been more foot traffic with folks coming out for hikes, camping trips, horseback riding or just a relaxed picnic day with friends.

He says there’s also been a big increase of people renting cabins. His advice is to book weeks in advance, especially if you want a weekend.

“With the pandemic we have been busier than ever because outdoor activities is something you can do you can social distance and you can be outside and I think its really made people appreciate the outdoors more,” said Scott.

Now people are encourage to keep their distance form other groups and to wear a face covering inside buildings.

Scott reminds folks going camping or hiking of a few safety tips – always tell someone where you are and when you’ll be back. He encourages folks to hike with a friend and to have a safety equipment bag with a flashlight, waters and batteries.

Earth Day Jokes & Trivia

How can you tell the ocean is friendly? — It waves. Why did the leaf go to the doctor? — It was feeling green. What did the tree wear to the pool party? — Swimming trunks. What kind of plant grow on your hand? — Palm tree. Why did the sun go to school? — To get brighter.

Where is the largest active volcano on the planet? Italy, United States, Japan or Mexico

How old is the earth? 4.5 billion, 624 million, 1.2 trillion, 8.4 billion

When was the first earth day? 1982, 1970, 1999, 2003

