Educators start silent protest in Washington County

"There is great concern within the community," Kim Elder said. "Great concern about going back to face-to-face instruction."

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Educators in our area say the governor isn’t listening to their concerns, so they’re taking an innovative approach to make sure their voices are heard.

We’re at a 23-percent positivity rate in this area and I feel like going to in-person school right now is disastrous. KELLY RILEY, FAYETTEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

At Governor Asa Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, August 3, he was asked if he listens to classroom teacher’s concerns.

Governor Hutchinson said he hears every viewpoint imaginable and understands them.

“That’s why we want to put in the safety precautions, we want to listen, and we want to adjust as needed,” he said. “Yes, I do listen to teachers. I’m not familiar with this particular group, but I’m not hard to get ahold of.”

We haven’t really seen the plan. We don’t know what they based it on. We don’t know the numbers. We don’t know anything. He just says we have a plan and this is what is in the best interest for Arkansas… I don’t agree. KELLY RILEY, FAYETTEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

Kelly Riley, a teacher at Fayetteville High School, started a silent protest to get the governor’s attention — by leaving rocks with the word “NO” on them in front of the Washington County Courthouse.

She said she’s called Governor Hutchinson a bunch of times, and he’s not listening.

COURTESY OF KELLY RILEY

“We wanted something very visual so people could see that we’re upset, we’re concerned, and we’re worried about what will happen to our community when school opens up,” Riley said.

School is expected to start the week of August 24th.

Riley, along with many other educators in the area, feel case numbers need to go down in Washington County before kids and teachers are back in a classroom.

We’re going to open schools in two weeks, then we’re going to make sure everyone is thoroughly infected and exposed, and then we have to close for virtual? That’s the thing I want to avoid. KELLY RILEY, FAYETTEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER

Riley said she understands how pushing the back-to-school start date might put parents in a bind, but as a parent herself, she feels it could be harder on everyone if we open too soon.

“I understand, believe me, I’m a parent too,” she said. “I’m worried about what we’re doing, but we feel at this point in time, it is not wise.”











COURTESY OF KELLY RILEY

Kim Elder, a paraprofessional at Fayetteville High School, agrees with Riley and has also been trying to get ahold of Governor Hutchinson.

School districts as a whole throughout the state have been given a monumental task to do, but they have not been given the tools to do it with. KIM ELDER, FAYETTEVILLE HIGH SCHOOL PARAPROFESSIONAL

Elder said there is great concern within the community and she is frustrated with the governor for not acknowledging the vast majority.

“Today in his press conference, he mentioned that we’re just ready to go back and I feel that is really not the big picture,” she said. “That’s not what is going on here.”

Both Elder and Riley invite people in the community to rally with them and leave a rock at the courthouse.

“We want people to join us,” Riley said. “Educators, people in the community, anyone who is concerned at all.”