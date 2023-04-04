ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Here are locations for public tornado shelters in four areas: Northwest Arkansas, River Valley, Eastern Oklahoma and McDonald, Missouri. Shelters are also listed by counties. Let us know if there are locations that need to be added by emailing news@knwa.com.

Benton County:

Pea Ridge High School

Northside Elementary, in Decatur

Crawford County:

Alma Intermediate School

Alma Middle School

Alma High School

Alma Primary School

Butterfield Trail Middle School

Cedarville Elementary School

Coleman Junior High School

James R. Tate Elementary School

King Elementary School

Marvin Elementary School

Mountainburg Public Schools

Mulberry Senior Center

Parkview Elementary School

Rena Elementary School

Van Buren High School

Van Buren Senior Center

Franklin County:

Charleston High School

Juanita Burns Community Center/Shelter

Ozark Schools Central Campus

Ozark Middle School

Johnson County:

Clarksville Elementary School

Kraus Middle School

Lamar High School

Lamar School District Administration Building

Lamar Elementary School

Oark High School

Westside Elementary School

Westside High School

LeFlore County:

First Baptist Church (Arkoma)

Heavener Safe Room

Howe High School

Panama Middle School

Pocola Elementary School

Poteau High School

Pansy Kidd Middle School (Poteau)

Poteau Upper Elementary School

Spiro High School

Wister High School

Logan County:

Booneville High School

County Line Elementary School

Magazine Elementary School

Paris Middle School

Madison County:

Watson Intermediate School

Watson Primary School

McDonald County, MO:

Pineville Elementary School

Southwest City Elementary School

Polk County:

Polk County Courthouse

Scott County:

Waldron Elementary School

Waldron Middle School

Waldron Storm Shelter

Sebastian County:

Ballman Elementary School

Barling Elementary School

Beard Elementary School

Ben Geren Park

Bonneville Elementary School

Carnall Elementary School

Cavanaugh Elementary School

Chaffin Junior High School

Cook Elementary School

Darby Junior High School

East Hills Middle School

Euper Lane Elementary School

Fairview Elementary School

Greenwood High School

Howard Elementary School

Huntington Fire Department, 214 W Russell Street

Kimmons Junior High School

Lavaca Elementary School

Morrison Elementary School

Orr Elementary School

Pike Elementary School

Ramsey Junior High School

Spradling Elementary School

Sunnymede Elementary School

Sutton Elementary School

Tilles Elementary School

Trusty Elementary School

Westwood Elementary School

Woods Elementary School

Sequoyah County:

Central Public School

Immanuel Baptist Church

Mineral Springs Church

Roland High School

Roland Storm Shelter

Sequoyah County Jail

Washington County:

Prairie Grove Elementary School

Greenland High School

Greenland Middle School

Greenland Elementary School

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS:

RIVER VALLEY:

River Valley

EASTERN OKLAHOMA:

Eastern Oklahoma

McDONALD COUNTY, MISSOURI:

McDonald County, Missouri

FEMA recommended items to have at shelter spaces include: