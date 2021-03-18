Emotional reunions for families; as nursing homes loosen visitation restrictions

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thanks to COVID -19 vaccinations, some families are getting a chance to reunite with loved ones at nursing homes and long-term care facilities after nearly a year of restricted visitations.

“I was nervous because I was afraid, she wouldn’t remember me…” said Cheri Powell who says she hasn’t been this close to her mom, who has dementia since last year.

An emotional reunion between a mother and daughter

Her mom is a resident at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton. The long-term care facility is allowing 45 minute in-person visits for its fully vaccinated residents.

“Just being able to go in and see her and touch her… and hug her… It felt like it had been years since I’ve seen her… but she just lit up,” said Powell.

Philip Dugan spent most of the year seeing his mom through her window but Monday that all changed.

“When I walked around from the corner and she saw me… just a big tear came out her left eye and just the biggest smile… She had her mask on but you could just see her whole face smiling and it’s just neat– it’s awesome,” said Dugan.

Families can schedule visits weekly and the area is disinfected after every sit-down. The administrator says the facility has been doing visitations in phases and is thankful to be able to offer families a safe way to come together.

“The bottom line is that these restrictions and these guidelines have been put in place at all cost to save our elderly, to protect our elderly people,” said Powell.

Dugan says these in-person visitations are crucial for the residents’ well being and it will help lifts their spirits during these tough times.

“A lot of them don’t understand this COVID-19. They don’t understand why everyone quit visiting them and there are times that staff have to explain to them everyday and give them a pep talk. A lot of them don’t understand that and feel abandoned but now that there is light at the end of the tunnel get back and see your loved ones,” said Dugan.

He adds it’s important not to take your time with your parents for granted and is encouraging folks to find ways to see or connect with their loved ones.

Both Powell and Dugan’s mothers survived COVID-19. So having recovered, being fully vaccinated was very important to their families. Now their loved ones can plan to visit them for weeks to come.

Statement from Apple Creek Health and Rehab