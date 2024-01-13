CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Eureka Springs man died in a crash that left one injured on Wednesday.

According to a crash report, the driver was heading south on Highway 23 in a 1994 Oldsmobile.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn and traveled off the right side of the road.

The vehicle overturned on its right side before coming to a rest about 50 feet from the highway. Road conditions were dry.

The crash left the passenger of the vehicle dead. The passenger was identified as 55-year-old Darin Workman from Eureka Springs.

The accident left the driver injured and was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.