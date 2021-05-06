Even if you’re fully vaccinated, you may still get a second shot reminder call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Even if you’re fully vaccinated, the Arkansas Department of Health may still call you to make sure you got both shots.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said it’s up to vaccination providers to enter data of all of the doses they give and to whom, but because of delayed reporting and tech glitches, the ADH has been making unnecessary calls to people reminding them to get their second dose.

“We’ve been modifying and working to optimize when we pull the data and how we pull it in order to minimize the number of calls to people who’ve already gotten their second dose,” Dr. Dillaha said. “We’re still working on that, and I think we could probably reduce the number of unnecessary calls even more.”

Dr. Dillaha said this could mean the state’s vaccination numbers are not 100% accurate.

It’s very possible that the number of people who actually need that second dose is lower, but we would rather make sure everyone gets it than just assume that they get it and pass them by. DR. JENNIFER DILLAHA, STATE EPIDEMIOLOGIST

Dr. Dillaha thinks the state is capturing a large portion of the vaccination numbers but says data could always be improved.