EXCLUSIVE: Springdale COVID-19 survivor shares scary recovery journey

"I am on oxygen 24/7 at home."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Despite a lack of hospital beds and a low survival rate, a local mother of three was able to beat all odds against COVID-19.

Springdale resident, Amy Ramirez, was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the beginning of November.

Then, things went from bad to worse.

When I went into the hospital my lips were blue. AMY RAMIREZ, COVID-19 SURVIVOR

She was taken to Mercy – Rogers, where she said she was put into one makeshift COVID-19 area — to another.

“Even as sick as I was they had nowhere for me to go, there were no open beds, none,” she said. “By the time they got me into a room, I declined to the point that they had to put me in ICU.”

There were no beds in ICU. AMY RAMIREZ, COVID-19 SURVIVOR

She was put on a ventilator for seven days.

“My oxygen saturation was at 70-percent,” she said. “It was really scary because the only way to survive at that point was to be put on a ventilator.”

Although the ones she was fighting to live for couldn’t be there in person.

“It can get very lonely,” she said.

They found a way to help her get through.

That was scary and that was scary for my family. AMY RAMIREZ, COVID-19 SURVIVOR











I still cry when I look at them. AMY RAMIREZ, COVID-19 SURVIVOR

Now she wants to share her story, as she lives to see another day.

“Once I got there I decided I had to much to live for so now I’m here,” she said.

She was in the hospital for a total of 20 days, and is now on oxygen 24/7 at home.

“I’m getting stronger,” she said.

Ramirez told KNWA/FOX 24 she hopes her story gives other people going through similar situations a peace of mind.

“Just because you’re on a ventilator doesn’t mean you’re going to die,” she said.