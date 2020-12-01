EXCLUSIVE: Woman shares her Moderna COVID-19 research study experience

"My arm hurt for three days, both times."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pending FDA approval, COVID-19 vaccines may be available as soon as next week in the Natural State but in the meantime, many people have been part of the vaccine testing process.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to one of them.

TERESA NYLES

They thought I was crazy but I just… I trust the scientists. TERESA NYLES, PARTICIPATED IN MODERNA COVID-19 STUDY

California resident, Teresa Nyles, was scrolling on Facebook when she saw a COVID-19 research study ad done through the Medical Center for Clinical Research.

She signed up and was chosen to participate.

She got two shots — one on August 24 and then again on September 14.

Since it was a blind study, she said she’s not 100% sure if she got a placebo or the vaccine.

“I think I did because I had some side effects,” she said. “My arm hurt for three days, both times.”

Nyles said the MCCR has been doing extensive follow ups ever since she started the trial.

“They’d ask us about our injection site, aches, pains, fevers, and if we took any medications for that,” she said. “I think they follow us for 18 months.”

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Safety will not be, has not been compromised at any point during this process. DR. JOSE ROMERO, AR SECRETARY OF HEALTH

On Monday, November 30, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said a vaccine should be in the state between 24 and 48 hours after the FDA gives approval for both the Pfizer and now Moderna vaccine.

“That means we think we will have a vaccine in the state sometime at the end of next week or the very beginning of the week after that,” Dr. Romero said. “We should have rollouts of [Moderna] at the end of [December].

The vaccine rollouts are limited and will be distributed to certain groups in phases — starting with frontline healthcare providers and ending with the general population.

“Just be patient,” Dr. Romero said. “We will have [a] vaccine for everyone that wants to take it.”

Each vaccine requires two doses.

KNWA/FOX 24 has had viewers tell us they’re worried not everyone will get the second shot, but Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey said that’s not a concern of hers.

“Your arm is a little sore, you may feel a little under the weather for a day or so, but then you’re going to be back at it,” she said. “I don’t see any reason that will give people a pause to get that second dose.”

Dr. Romero said by Friday, December 4, the state must lock in its vaccine distribution plan.

Stay with KNWA/FOX 24 as we continue to follow this story.