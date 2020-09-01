Experts fear COVID-19 is more widespread in Fayetteville than what’s reported

"It is critical that we have the full reporting of these test results in order to: inform our community of the spread of this disease; provide proper medical guidance; and, our ultimate goal, to save lives."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Public health experts fear COVID-19 is more widespread in Fayetteville than what is currently being reported.





In an urgent letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, the Fayetteville Board of Health expressed how vital reporting antigen testing results to the public is.

Please, we’re begging. Please, please, give us that information. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY HEALTH OFFICER, FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said due to delays in PCR testing, many Washington County residents are opting for the antigen test.

A PCR test is the most common COVID-19 test. It gives results anywhere between 24 hours to a week or two.

“This is the gold standard of testing,” Dr. Sharkey said.

An antigen test can give results in 15 minutes.

“The spiked protein you see on pictures of the coronavirus, that’s what an antigen test looks for,” Dr. Sharkey said.

If someone tests positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test, the state doesn’t add it to the daily reported positive case count.

Antigen results are considered probable, while PCR results are confirmed, causing the distinction, according to Gavin Lesnick, with the Arkansas Department of Health.

Dr. Sharkey said with more research antigen tests have proven to be reliable.

“A negative antigen test has about a seven percent false-negative rate,” she said.





Through antigen testing, Dr. Sharkey said local physicians have recently been seeing emerging clusters associated with the University of Arkansas, bars, and restaurants.

“They are getting positivity rates anywhere from 10 to 30 percent which is significantly higher than what we’re getting overall reported from the ADH with PCR testing,” she said.

KNWA/FOX 24 News asked the Arkansas Department of Health when Arkansas can expect to see this information added to the daily data.

A spokesperson said there’s no firm date, but the state is getting close.

We’re seeing this virus starting to spread more rapidly within our community and it makes me anxious in that, we aren’t able to report the full story. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY HEALTH OFFICER, FAYETTEVILLE

On Monday, August 31, the state shared the overall numbers of tests and percent positivity for COVID-19 antigen tests during the month of August.



Dr. Sharkey said without showing the actual test results, this information really doesn’t help.

“I’m afraid that people are thinking that we are doing better than we are locally,” she said. “When we’re really starting to see an uptick in viral cases.”

She fears withholding this information may be sending the wrong message to Arkansans when it comes to making choices regarding their health and safety.

“We’ve got to stay vigilant,” she said. “If we want schools to continue [and] if we want the university to stay open [and] if we want to have football games.”