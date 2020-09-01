Experts fear COVID-19 is more widespread in Fayetteville than what’s reported

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Public health experts fear COVID-19 is more widespread in Fayetteville than what is currently being reported.
In an urgent letter to Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, the Fayetteville Board of Health expressed how vital reporting antigen testing results to the public is.
Please, we’re begging. Please, please, give us that information.DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY HEALTH OFFICER, FAYETTEVILLE
Fayetteville City Health Officer, Dr. Marti Sharkey, said due to delays in PCR testing, many Washington County residents are opting for the antigen test.
A PCR test is the most common COVID-19 test. It gives results anywhere between 24 hours to a week or two.
“This is the gold standard of testing,” Dr. Sharkey said.
An antigen test can give results in 15 minutes.
“The spiked protein you see on pictures of the coronavirus, that’s what an antigen test looks for,” Dr. Sharkey said.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19 with an antigen test, the state doesn’t add it to the daily reported positive case count.
Antigen results are considered probable, while PCR results are confirmed, causing the distinction, according to Gavin Lesnick, with the Arkansas Department of Health.
Dr. Sharkey said with more research antigen tests have proven to be reliable.
“A negative antigen test has about a seven percent false-negative rate,” she said.
Through antigen testing, Dr. Sharkey said local physicians have recently been seeing emerging clusters associated with the University of Arkansas, bars, and restaurants.
“They are getting positivity rates anywhere from 10 to 30 percent which is significantly higher than what we’re getting overall reported from the ADH with PCR testing,” she said.
KNWA/FOX 24 News asked the Arkansas Department of Health when Arkansas can expect to see this information added to the daily data.
A spokesperson said there’s no firm date, but the state is getting close.
We’re seeing this virus starting to spread more rapidly within our community and it makes me anxious in that, we aren’t able to report the full story.DR. MARTI SHARKEY, CITY HEALTH OFFICER, FAYETTEVILLE
On Monday, August 31, the state shared the overall numbers of tests and percent positivity for COVID-19 antigen tests during the month of August.
Dr. Sharkey said without showing the actual test results, this information really doesn’t help.
“I’m afraid that people are thinking that we are doing better than we are locally,” she said. “When we’re really starting to see an uptick in viral cases.”
She fears withholding this information may be sending the wrong message to Arkansans when it comes to making choices regarding their health and safety.
“We’ve got to stay vigilant,” she said. “If we want schools to continue [and] if we want the university to stay open [and] if we want to have football games.”
Dear Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Romero,
We are reaching out to you today to request your assistance in controlling the Covid-19 outbreak that is occurring in Fayetteville. During Friday’s press conference, Dr. Romero referred to the outbreak occurring on the campus at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as alarming, and we could not agree more. And the situation is much worse than you reported.
Due to the delays in obtaining polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results and the ease of obtaining an antigen test locally with results available in 15 minutes, many, if not most, of our residents with either mild symptoms and/or known contacts are being tested with antigen tests. Since the Arkansas Department of Health does not report antigen tests, we are obtaining, to the best of our ability, the results of these rapid antigen tests from our local clinics.
Starting Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Martha Sharkey, our City Health Officer, was starting to see both an increase in positivity in the antigen tests as well as emerging clusters associated with the University of Arkansas as well as local bars and restaurants. She passed on her concerns to the Board of Health, which includes professionals at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville as well as the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. This resulted in quick action from the university as well as ADH, and major factors contributing to increased cases on campus were identified and are related to non-compliance with safety guidelines within some of our residential student organizations and non-sanctioned large student group activities being held. Two mass testing are scheduled on campus next week.
Unfortunately, at this time we do not know how far this highly contagious virus has already spread within our community. While we appreciate the local data provided by the Arkansas Center for Health Initiatives, it does not include antigen tests results. Since a significant number of these antigen tests are being run in our community, it is critical that we have the full reporting of these test results in order to: inform our community of the spread of this disease; provide proper medical guidance; and, our ultimate goal, to save lives. Friday, ADH told us that this information would be available soon. We are asking that you provide us with this information in an expedited manner.— FAYETTEVILLE BOARD OF HEALTH