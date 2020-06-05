Experts say “murder hornets” aren’t in the Natural State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Experts say there’s no proof the Asian “murder hornet” is anywhere in the United States, other than Washington, and it’s very unlikely the hornet will make its way to Arkansas anytime soon.

In this April 23, 2020, photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, dead Asian giant hornets sit on a researcher’s field notebook in Blaine, Wash. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture via AP)

The giant Asian hornet can be up to two inches long, according to University of Arkansas Entomology Professor Dr. Don Steinkraus.



FILE – In this April 23, 2020, photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, a researcher holds a dead Asian giant hornet in Blaine, Wash. FILE – This Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by the Washington State Department of Agriculture shows a dead Asian giant hornet in a lab in Olympia, Wash. It is the world’s largest hornet, a 2-inch long killer with an appetite for honey bees. Dubbed the “Murder Hornet” by some, the insect has a sting that could be fatal to some humans. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture via AP)

He said it’s the biggest hornet in the world.

“Most entomologist aren’t terribly concerned with this at this point,” he said. “This wasp is from Asia and they have lived with it for thousands of years and it’s probably only killed a couple of people a year, max.”

Steinkraus said there’s another bug that looks very similar to it that many people may be confused with.

It’s the European hornet, that’s a little smaller in size.

“It does look a lot like the Asian hornet but the head on it is not nearly as orange and yellow as it is,” he said.

At this point, Steinkraus said Arkansas residents shouldn’t worry about the giant hornet making its way into the Natural State.

“If people really do start finding them here, there will be intense trapping for them,” he said. “People will seek out the colonies that are trained and remove them.”

If you do think you’ve possibly seen one, Steinkraus encourages you to take a picture and send it to the University of Arkansas Entomology Department.

