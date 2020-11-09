Explaining discrepancies surrounding nursing home COVID-19 cases

Several viewers have reached out to KNWA/FOX 24 concerned with COVID-19 cases being reported out of nursing homes.

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 case numbers in nursing homes don’t match reports from the state health care association.

For example, on November 8, Rachel Bunch with the Arkansas Health Care Association said there are 71 active COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at Apple Creek Health and Rehabilitation in Centerton.

COVID-19 cases at ACHR as of 11/8, according to the AHCA

54 active resident cases

17 active staff cases

According to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website, that number is above 90.

ADH MOST UP-TO-DATE #S AS OF 11/8

Bunch said it’s because once a case is identified, facilities have multiple agencies they have to report to, which takes some time.

“There are so many different steps in the process,” she said.

When all of that is complete, the facility could be seeing different numbers than what’s finally released to the public.

There can be a lag time in those reporting sources, but the facilities do constant testing and updating on their data, we definitely strive to make those as accurate as possible. RACHEL BUNCH, ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

Bunch said facilities test both residents and staff members at least once a week, which also adds to why numbers are changing faster than what’s being reported.

“While anyone can of course make a mistake, I am confident in the numbers that are reported by the nursing facilities,” Bunch said.