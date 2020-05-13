Face masks required inside XNA

A mask is not required for children under the age of 10

HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – If you’re planning on flying out of XNA you’ll need to wear a face mask.

Alex English with the airport says as of this week, wearing face masks inside will be required.

This comes after the Arkansas State Department of Health mandated people wear face coverings inside public places and as traveling picks up, according to English.

She says XNA is waiting on a shipment of thousands of face masks which will be given to those who don’t have one.

English recommends you also take a look at your airline’s requirements before heading to the airport.

“I think just about all five of our airlines are now requiring you to wear a mask while you’re on the aircraft traveling, but there might be some nuances that can change week to week that our airlines are requiring,” English said.

She says the only time you may be asked to take off your mask is for security purposes from TSA.

Travelers still must enter through one entrance.

If you aren’t flying, you’re encouraged to stay outside the airport.