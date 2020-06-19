Families fear for loved ones amidst looming COVID-19 cases in Tyson plants

"It makes me really upset thinking that I could lose my parents because of this," she said.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As more poultry workers catch COVID-19, Governor Asa Hutchinson said he doesn’t think the solution is to shut down the plants for cleaning.

Last Tuesday they got tested. All of the employees got tested and they got the results on Friday. My dad came out negative and my mom came back positive. ANONYMOUS, DAUGHTER OF TWO TYSON EMPLOYEES

A girl whose parents work at the Chick-N-Quick in Rogers is in quarantine after her mother tested positive for the virus.

She has diabetes. We’re worried about my mom. ANONYMOUS, DAUGHTER OF TWO TYSON EMPLOYEES

She wishes to remain anonymous in fear for her parent’s jobs, but she wanted to share her concerns.

Governor Asa Hutchinson was asked on Thursday, June 18, about the uptick in cases we’re seeing in poultry plants.

That’s not a surprise, there’s going to be cases that pop up in each of those facilities. I think the important thing is how that’s responded to. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

He said the Arkansas Department Health (ADH) has been helping isolate the positive cases and conduct contact tracing.

“Whenever you do that enough times then you’re going to be reducing that and making that a very safe environment,” Governor Hutchinson said.

KNWA/KFTA asked the governor if he’s considered urging executives to shut down temporarily for cleaning.

He said he doesn’t think that’s the right solution.

They are critical. They are essential industries. They are part of our food supply. Nobody wants to go into a store and not have protein. GOV. ASA HUTCHINSON, (R) ARKANSAS

Governor Hutchinson said he’s confident the plants are doing everything they possibly can to slow the spread.

“The poultry industry is working very hard on that across the board,” he said.

Those with loved ones inside the plants said everyday they go to work, they’re risking their lives.