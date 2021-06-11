Fans ready for Game Day! Arkansas Razorbacks take on North Carolina State in Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s Gameday for the Diamond Hogs, as they gear up for the Fayetteville Super Regional, Arkansas taking on North Carolina state.

The best of the three series starts Friday at 5 pm, game 2 is Saturday at 2 pm and if the third game is necessary that will take place on Sunday at 5 pm.

Arkansas Razorbacks is ranked number 1 in the nation and North Carolina is number 16.

Hog fans are hoping to snag the best seats, and have camped out for days to make sure of this. The hog pen and general seating will open 90 minutes before the first pitch.

“I got here Wednesday kind of mid-afternoon with another friend. We’ve kind of been hanging out all day, and fortunately, we made some friends who watched our stuff so we didn’t have to sleep here overnight, so that’s been a blessing,” said Jenna Ronquest a Razorbacks fan.

“We want those good seats,…Yes… That’s true,” said Sara Feather a Razorbacks fan.

The winner of the best two out of three games heads to the college world series in Omaha, Nebraska.

You can expect thousands of people to pack the stadium this weekend and before gates open, folks will also be out here tailgating.

Parking lot opens for tailgating at 10 am. People can only use the grassy area, not the parking space, and they need to leave the sidewalk area clear. Fans can have a maximum of 10 by 10 tent.

Rick Bawiec arrived last week for the NCAA Regionals and got back in line after that big win. “Excited to go into the game and cheer them on, yell at the top of my lungs, lose my voice. Arkansas has a great team this year, obviously number one for soo many weeks. I think we are going to go all the way. We’re going to win it all.”