Farmington Public Schools gear up for the first day of school

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students in the Farmington school district will head back to the classroom, for their first day on Tuesday.

Students, staff, and visitors can expect a mask mandate in place. Masks must be worn in classrooms, in buildings on campus, on school buses, and when social distance is not possible on campus.

This is all part of Farmington Public Schools’ approved Communicable Disease Plan.

The district states that having a mask requirement in place will allow students to safely return back to campus.

There are some exceptions. Face covering can be removed when eating or drinking, during some extracurricular activities for example and for those with a documented medical condition.

A local mom of four, two of them pre-teens, tells us she encourages her kids to do the best they can to follow the safety guidelines because it’s important for them to be back in the classroom.

“I do look forward to the fact that they are getting the opportunity to go back as hands-on education is very important. Those are critical ages you know, them being in school and having the ability to socialize,” said Mayra Suchowski.

The district will also implement daily health screenings for their students and staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked to enter their buildings.

There is also increased cleaning and sanitation of common spaces and high tough surfaces on campus.

Now face coverings have been a touchy issue with parents on both sides of the mask mandate. However, the Farmington school district says it’s simply taking steps to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in its schools.

The district says its communicable disease plan is in place because of the high transmission rate in Arkansas and the community.

Suchowski has family members and friends who are high risks, including a close friend battling cancer. She says her kids wear masks to do their part to protect those around them.

“With a few of the kids going to school with some of her girls, it is very important for them to wear their masks and to practice all of those safe guidelines because in the end, it is protecting their family,” said Mayra Suchowski.

One father says the decision to wear masks should be left to individual parents and not to the school.

“It should be a parent’s choice, a parent’s choice to do whatever best suits their child’s health. If they want their kids to put on a mask then absolutely put a mask on your child. I just don’t see the need and our kids have been through enough in the last year and a half,” said Dustin Fitts.

The mask mandate does apply to all of the students, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The district plans to make extra masks available on every campus for those who need them.