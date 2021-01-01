Fayetteville bar owner reacts to ADH extending directive for 11 p.m. closings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local bars typically enjoy a significant boost in patronage on New Year’s Eve, but this year’s a little different because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, the Dept. of Health extended an 11 p.m. curfew first implemented in Nov., and a Fayetteville bar owner said it’s continuing the bleak economic forecast for him and those in similar situations.

“People are still drinking, people are still gathering,” said Bo Counts, who owns Pinpoint Bar in Fayetteville. “They’re just not doing it at these places that are trained to do it.”

Counts said he and his staff have done everything asked of them and continue to provide a safe environment for patrons. This includes the capacity restriction, which is limited to 40 people in the bar, and the mandate to close at 11 p.m. That directive was extended to Feb. 3 and also includes restaurants that sell alcohol.

“It doesn’t come as any surprise that they extended this,” Counts said. “It does come as a huge blow.”

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, an infectious disease expert and spokesperson for the Dept. of Health, said bars and alcohol-selling restaurants can be places where socialization occurs, thereby increasing the chance for COVID-19 spread. Also, contact tracing and detection are harder to implement.

“In settings like restaurants and bars, when there is spread it’s often difficult to detect,” Dillaha said.

The recent COVID-19 spikes across Arkansas came after the initial directive, and Counts said that’s reason to speculate the cause didn’t come from bar or restaurant settings. Dillaha said there’s not a chart that lists which settings have produced the highest numbers and doesn’t know what metrics influenced ADH Secretary Dr. Jose Romero to extend the curfew.

“I really can’t comment on that because that is something I have not participated in those discussions,” Dillaha said.

Counts said he’s tired of hearing empty phrases like, “Just hang in there!”

Instead, he wants people to meaningfully ask what they can do to help. He said he hopes people really consider their actions before attending large gatherings on New Year’s Eve.

“Any of the repercussions from anybody gathering at their house parties is only going to be something the bars and restaurants have to pay for with further restrictions like the one we saw get extended today,” Counts said.