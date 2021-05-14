Fayetteville Board of Health to recommend eliminating mask requirement for fully-vaccinated people

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a virtual meeting Friday, the Fayetteville Board of Health finalized recommendations for the city council to make changes based on new CDC guidance related to mask wearing for fully-vaccinated people.

In a document, the Board lined out the new recommendations:

  1. We strongly recommend that all citizens be vaccinated as soon as is feasible.
  2. Those persons that are fully vaccinated should no longer be required to wear masks within the City of Fayetteville, with the following exceptions: on mass transit, in healthcare settings, in prisons and jails, and in homeless shelters.
  3. Fully vaccinated people are those that are at least 14 days post receiving their second dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccines or 14 days post receiving the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
  4. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons need to wear their masks until they are fully vaccinated. This is to protect themselves and other unvaccinated and partially vaccinated persons from becoming ill with Covid-19.
  5. We understand that knowing who is and is not vaccinated is not feasible.
  6. We encourage mask wearing for those that still feel more comfortable doing so for whatever reason, especially those with underlying health conditions or on medications that might limit the efficacy of the vaccines.
  7. We support local businesses that still require masks for all patrons.
  8. We encourage our citizens to be respectful of each individual’s decision to either wear a mask or not.
  9. If the active cases in Washington County are over 120 active cases/14 day rolling average, we recommend all citizens wear a mask in public indoor venues.
  10. All of the above is subject to change depending upon CDC guidelines and local conditions.

Mayor Lioneld Jordan suggested putting signs on doors that spell out that full vaccination or masks are required.

