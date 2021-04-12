Fayetteville church teams up with Walmart to get community members vaccinated

State health leaders have learned reaching minorities has been tough throughout the vaccination disruption process.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic was held at the St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville on Sunday, April 11.

Thanks to Walmart’s Mobile Wellness Unit, a little less than 300 people got their COVID-19 vaccines.

State health leaders have learned reaching minorities has been tough throughout the vaccination disruption process. St. James Pastor Curtiss Smith said this was a driving factor in partnering with Walmart to make this event a reality.

One of the things that we’re trying to do here is to draw attention to the African American community, the Hispanic community, as well as the poor and the disenfranchised that just don’t have access. Walmart has been very generous in working with us to create an opportunity for those folks to have access. PASTOR CURTISS SMITH, ST. JAMES MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH

A pharmacist at the event said they had enough doses to vaccinate up to 400 people.

Pastor Smith said he’s proud of the turn out.