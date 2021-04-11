Fayetteville church welcomes members back in after being virtual for a year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After more than a year of virtual services, one local church here in Fayetteville has gone back to in-person services.

It’s been 391 days since Saint James Missionary Baptist Church welcomed members of the church into the building and Pastor Curtiss Smith says he could be happier to do so.

“What an incredible feeling today, as a relational church these are the moments right here that we,” says Pastor Smith

Before today Saint James Baptist was completely virtual, and while they made it work, the Pastor of College for Saint James, Adrienne Gaines, says the difference of being back together is better than she imagined.

“But to actually welcome people back into the church and to actually welcome people into the pews it’s amazing, so were looking forward to more and more Sundays of being able to come back together,” says Gaines.

Energy members are feeling as well.

“It was amazing to be back, I have been waiting for this long time, so many troubles overcome to get here,” says Jerrica Burns.

Pastor Smith adds while he’s happy he can welcome everyone back in, certain limits did need to be set. he says attendance is going to be limited to 80 people including staff and you’ll need to register before showing up.