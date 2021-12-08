Fayetteville City Council renames street to honor fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville City Council votes to rename a street after fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

This decision came on the two-year anniversary of Carr’s death Tuesday, December 7.

Please, please don’t ever forget the legacy of Officer Stephen Carr.” CHIEF MIKE REYNOLDS, FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard will be a portion of Porter Road between Deane Street and Mount Comfort Street.

It is the very section that the new Fayetteville Police headquarters is being built on, with high security meant to protect other officers from being killed like Officer Carr.

“I believe in naming the street by our new police headquarters as a way to honor him for many years to come,” said Mayor Lioneld Jordan in Tuesday’s council meeting.

Mayo Jordan cosponsored the legislation- which passed unanimously.

“I park two spaces away from where Stephen was killed, so every day I pull up and every day I leave, I think about that particular day,” said Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds.

Reynolds said this day is still devastating even two years later. But, the newly-named street will help continue his legacy.