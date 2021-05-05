Fayetteville City Council unanimously passes resolution affirming commitment to trans Arkansans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville’s City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to pass a resolution affirming the city’s commitment to transgender Arkansans.

The resolution, drafted by city attorney Kit Williams, references the Uniform Civil Rights Protection voted into city code back in 2015. Based on the precedent set by that vote, the city could reaffirm that commitment to trans visitors and citizens, Williams said. During this year’s legislative session, state lawmakers have enacted several laws targeting the trans community.

“Sadly, Republicans in the General Assembly have taken aim against transgender persons, especially children, to deny them safe and effective medical care, to deny them access to school sports, to deny them access to safe bathrooms, and even tried to deny school teachers the opportunity to use the child’s preferred name,” Williams wrote in a correspondence announcing the resolution, dated April 26.

D’Andre Jones, a city councilmember, said he was proud of the council for unanimously voting to pass the resolution. He said the reason Fayetteville is considered one of the best places in the country to live is the city’s diversity and inclusion.

“We just want the residents of Fayetteville, the transgender community to know that you’re loved, that you’re welcome,” Jones said. “In Fayetteville, we’re going to protect you.”

Jones said he’s not surprised by the legislature’s actions, but forward-thinking measures at the city level will push for change as time goes on.