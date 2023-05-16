FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council will be voting on a request to apply for grants funding the majority of eight transportation projects.

The total price tag for all the improvements is $25.8 million dollars.

The city’s Public Works Director, Chris Brown, said the projects’ main goal is to increase safety for drivers and pedestrians in the city.

One of the projects will make changes to the Joyce Boulevard and Vantage Drive intersection to decrease the number of car wrecks there.

“So we want to look at trying to reduce some of those rear end accidents,” said Brown. “There have been some pretty severe accidents at that location.”

Other projects will add bike lanes and sidewalks to Maple Street, the I-49 on and off ramps near MLK Jr. Boulevard, Drake Street to Gordon Long Park, and the main routes kids take to get to school. By adding more biking and walking infrastructure, Brown said it’ll also improve traffic congestion and carbon emissions in Fayetteville.

“It’s a grant working with Fayetteville Public Schools to develop a Safe Routes to Schools Plan, which is basically looking at and around our schools to see where the gaps in sidewalks and other things are, where students could walk as opposed to having to be driven to school,” said Brown. “That’s a good program as well.”

Another project would add lighting to Rupple Road from Hwy 62 to Persimmon.

The city would fund 20% of each project using money from city bonds already approved by voters, and revenue from scooter vendors in Fayetteville, according to Brown.

The money needed to fund 80% of these projects are from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission, the Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Federal Department of Transportation. Brown said the city council’s approval would allow them to send in the application to each organization’s grant programs.

The Fayetteville City Council meeting is Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.