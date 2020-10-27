Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police release video of an officer saving a life

"Violence has ruined the streets now more than ever."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police released a video calling for the community to vote for police-supporting candidates, but some think otherwise.

The video shows a drug deal gone wrong, causing a man to be shot several times.

A Fayetteville officer responded and ultimately saved his life.

The video also highlights how violent crimes and homicides are on the rise, while the Fayetteville Police Department struggles to keep officers on staff.

The officer in the video, Andrew Gibson, has resigned.

They are taking pay cuts right now to go patrol suburbs where they feel welcomed and provided for, where there are enough officers per capita. NICK WHITE, FAYETTEVILLE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE PRESIDENT

The video ended with this message:

“Please vote for police backed candidates that have common sense, support public safety, and create a Fayetteville that is vibrant and welcoming.”

Arkansas Justice Collective Attorney Stephen Coger has been vocal about his stance on Fayetteville candidates backing the blue.

“It suggests that the candidates that they don’t back, don’t have common sense, and don’t support public safety, and don’t want to create a Fayetteville that is vibrant and welcoming,” Coger said. “I think that’s not the case.”

I’m sure we agree on some things, just certainly not on their picks for this election. STEPHEN COGER, ARKANSAS JUSTICE COLLECTIVE ATTORNEY

Coger said he’s not anti-police, but wants people to look at the big picture.

“I hope people will view it and acknowledge the value of the officer in the video with his contribution to the city, but also remember that we need to look critically at our budget, we need to look critically at how we can do better in the city,” he said. “Especially in the age of COVID-19 when revenue is down in every regard, we must be careful and wise in our choices.”

Who’s talking about the Fayetteville Police Department doing a great job, but they are short-handed? Those are the alarms that we’re raising. NICK WHITE, FAYETTEVILLE FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE PRESIDENT

Fayetteville Fraternal Order of Police President Nick White said with the increase in crime that Fayetteville is seeing, the department needs more resources.

“We understand that we are going to be told no and we understand we are going to disagree, but we’re looking for people who look at both sides and see the violence for what it is,” he said. “There is a lot riding on this election for Fayetteville, the people of Fayetteville, and their safety.

