Fayetteville hosts blood drive to remember Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community came together to remember fallen Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr on Tuesday, April 13.

The City of Fayetteville along with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks hosted a blood drive to honor Carr, who was shot and killed in December of 2019 while sitting in his patrol car behind the police station.

Andrea Johnson with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said it typically holds several blood drives through the city, but wanted to make today’s special.

Our goal, we increased it a little bit, our goal is to get 100 units and the community is coming out to support Officer Stephen Carr and support their local blood center. Andrea Johnson, Blood Drive Consultant, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks

April 13th signifies 413 Day which was Officer Carr’s badge number.