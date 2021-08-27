Fayetteville HS kicks off football season; School officials say COVID safety a top priority

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It is football Friday, and several high schools across the region are set to kick off their season opener tonight.

Fayetteville Bulldogs and the Conway Wampus Cats face off Friday night. You can expect to see a big crowd since this is the first game of the season and all of the traditional football game festivities. School officials tell us COVID safety is still a top priority.

Director of Athletics, Steve Janski tells us they are excited to bring students, families and fans back together to enjoy some football. There will be a marching band, cheer, students broadcasting and of course the big game.

There is no capacity limit and 5,000 digital tickets were made available for the game. Folks are encouraged to stay socially distant.

Janski adds students have been practicing for weeks for this game and the district is doing their best to keep COVID-19 safe practice on their minds.

“The district does a great job to promote not only health and safety but all of the information needed to make good and informed decisions about vaccination, social distancing, and we talk about heat, hydrating, nutrition we will continue to do that… And we will have an announcement throughout the game,” said Janski.

Now there are no mask requirements outdoors but if you do enter any building on the campus you will need to mask up. You will see signs as reminders. Fans are still encouraged to wear a face-covering outdoors if they are in a crowded space.

Fayetteville and Conway faced off last year. However, the Bulldogs fell short. So you can say the Bulldogs have a lot to prove with this game.

“Conway is a great football team, they are well-coached. Conway is a great district. They are going to travel well… But we’re excited. Coach Dick and the staff have done a phenomenal job getting our kids prepared and ready to go… and we have a lot of great student-athletes out there that are excited to play,” said Janski.

Kick-off is at 7 tonight at Harmon Field, in Fayetteville.

Janski says there is a big surprise for fans tonight and it will be coming out of the sky.