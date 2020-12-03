Fayetteville HS students camp out to raise awareness about homelessness in the community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Students of Fayetteville High School are camping out and it’s all for a good cause. The school hosting its 22nd Annual Homeless Vigil.

The Students are trading in their comforts, warmth and beds all in effort to raise awareness about homelessness. They created their individual cardboard shelters and that is where they will camp out for the day.

There are some changes this year because of the pandemic like students won’t be sharing shelters and the they are wearing masks. They are also encouraging more online donations. Student Council members also selling sweatshirts and hoodies for the initiative.

FHS Homeless Vigil

Bulldog Blvd., Fayetteville

Thursday, December 3

5:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Proceeds: ‘Families in Transition’ Program

All of the money raise will benefit the Families in Transition program which helps put financially struggling families into homes.

Last year, the group raised just over $10,000 and this year the goal is to bring in $20,000 for local students and families in need.