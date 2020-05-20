Fayetteville Library reopens to the public

Only 50 people are allowed inside at a time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Fayetteville Public Library welcomed a total of nearly 300 on its reopening day.

The library reopened its doors Monday.

Everyone 10-years-old and older must wear a mask.

Director of Library Services Willow Fitzgibbon says people can come in and grab a book or movie but seating and computers are closed.

She says surfaces are being sanitized every hour and books are quarantined for three days before going back on the shelves.

“The first person I talked with in the morning told me this is the happiest she’s been in two months, to be able to come back in the library and parents and children – children were excited to pick out a book,” Fitzgibbon said.

Director of Library Services Willow Fitzgibbon says the summer reading program will be online only.

She also says curbside pickup is available for those who do not want to go inside.