Fayetteville man accused of negligent homicide after wrong-way crash on Hwy 412

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 33 year-old Fayetteville man has been charged with felony negligent homicide after a deadly drunk-driving accident on Highway 412 in Springdale.

According to a warrant filed in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Ricky Dale Slinker had a blood alcohol content of .302 percent after being transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries after the crash on March 11.

Arkansas State Police report Slinker was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 412 in Springdale when he struck the vehicle of the victim, 38-year-old Stuart Micky of Little Rock.

Micky was pronounced dead the scene.

The prosecution requested that bond for Slinker be set at $50,000. Slinker is being held at the Washington County Jail.

