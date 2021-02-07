Fayetteville man recovers from Covid-19 after spending days in the ICU

A Fayetteville man's battle with Covid-19 turned almost deadly just days after he proposed to his girlfriend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It was an unexpected start to the beginning of an engagement, 30-year-old Delfino Cervantes found himself in a hospital bed, fighting for his life.

“I said what are the chances of coming out of the ventilator, well more than likely you won’t,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes learned he tested positive for Covid-19 Christmas eve.

“If this gets serious, I’m going to go ahead and ask her to marry me because I don’t want her to wonder hey was he actually going to ask me, or was he just saying that,” Cervantes said.

Just a few days later Cervantes had trouble breathing and went to Washington Regional Hospital.

“When they transferred me to ICU, I don’t want to call it death row but that’s what it is,” Cervantes said.

Cervantes was put on a BiPAP machine to help him breathe.

“It feels like, for instance, if you were running and you completely ran as hard as you can and you’re out of breath and you’re trying to catch a breath but you can’t,” Cervantes said.

Doctors told him the next step would be to put him on a ventilator.

“I think what was so hard was being a doctor on his medical team and understanding my goodness this is a guy that’s my age and has the same hopes and dreams that I do and to see him look at his life and really worry it may be ending soon,” Dr. Allen Moseley said.

It was then Cervantes knew he had to stay positive, listen to the doctor’s orders closely, and remind himself what was waiting for him outside those doors.

“It was really hard honestly but that’s what kept me going, it was the thought of getting married to her,” Cervantes said.

Slowley but surely, Cervantes started to regain his strength.

“It was such a surreal feeling looking out your window and knowing that you’re the only person in that whole unit that can get up and talk and eat on their own,” Cervantes said.

His recovery was even a surprise to his doctors.

“He developed pneumonia as a consequence of the virus and it ultimately progressed to something we call acute respiratory distress syndrome which most often is the cause of death in patients that have had covid across the country,” Dr. Moseley said. “If there’s anyone out there that feels it’s not devastating I think they could look at this case as one clear example of someone who shouldn’t have gotten that sick and did get that sick.”

“I was one of those people that wore masks just to conform to the rules,” Cervantes said. “I didn’t think, you know if I get it I’ll just beat it, no, that wasn’t the case.”

Cervantes is back home in Fayetteville.

He’s still on oxygen but is feeling better every day and now he’s spending his time planning a wedding.