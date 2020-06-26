Fayetteville Officers receive awards for acts of heroism

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three Fayetteville police officers recognized for their acts of heroism the night Officer Stephen Carr was killed in the line of duty.

The officers not only received the Law Enforcement Hero Award but they also walked away with the Chief’s Medal of Valor. The ceremony took place at City Hall in Fayetteville, Thursday.

They are three of four officers in Fayetteville PD history to receive that medal.

“All he wanted to do is wear a badge, so I’m happy to be here and wear one for him,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Natalie Eucce, one of the honorees.

Fayetteville Sergeant James Jennings and Corporal Seay Floyd also praised for their bravery.

“Having demonstrated in a great degree the characteristics of selflessness, personal courage and duty,” said Deputy Chief of Police, Jamie Fields.

The officers were recognized for quickly jumping into action the night of December 7, 2019, shooting and killing the man who moments earlier murdered Officer Stephen Carr in his patrol car.

“We want to choose the best of the best so it remains a true honor and that is what these folks received here today,” said Public Information Officer for MagLite, Lou Desmond.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum and MagLite presenting them with the Law Enforcement Hero Award.

CEO of the National Law Enforcement, Marcia Ferranto also addressed the group saying “had it not been for your swift action and relentless bravery the results of that day would have been significantly different.”

Officer Eucee said today is another opportunity to remember Officer Carr whose memory continues to live on through donations in his honor.

“We are raising funds through our FOP to build a monument outside our new police department dedicated to Officer Carr,” said Eucee.

The memorial will include Carr on a bench with his dog-red.

“For myself, Sergeant Jennings and Corporal Floyd, we are thankful that we have the opportunity to keep Stephen’s name alive.”

A donation to the National Law Enforcement officers memorial fund in the officers’ names will be displayed at the National Law Enforcement Museum in Washington D.C..