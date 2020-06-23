Fayetteville Parks and Recreation cancels Wilson Park Public Pool Season and Gulley Park Concert Series

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA / KFTA) – In consideration of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases across Northwest Arkansas, the city of Fayetteville has made the decision to cancel the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series and to keep Wilson Park Public Pool closed for the duration of the season.

All who registered for swim lessons or for the swim team at Wilson Park Public Pool will be issued a full refund.

“Wilson Park Pool and the Gulley Park Concert Series are two staple programs of our community, attended by hundreds and sometimes thousands of people,” said Connie Edmonston, City of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Director. “Unfortunately, much of what makes these programs successful is the community gathering and socialization that is currently not possible because of COVID-19 concerns. Our first priority is to safeguard the health of our community.”

The city’s Parks and Recreation team looks forward to resuming these summer programs next year and reminds residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission.