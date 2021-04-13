Fayetteville Police Department honors Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department celebrated the life of Officer Stephen Carr on Tuesday, April 13.

413 Day honors the legacy of the fallen officer.

Many businesses in the community have come together to show their support.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department and asked him what all the support meant to him and the department.

It’s really humbling. We do this job day in and day out, and a lot of times it’s a thankless job. And on days like this, when your community really rallies around you and shows so much support, it lifts you up and lets you know that the job you do is appreciated. Sgt. Tony Murphy, Fayetteville Police Department

Sgt. Murphy said that days like 413 Day help the community and the department come together and heal.