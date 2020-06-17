Fayetteville Police Department responds to Trump’s executive order on police reform

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — President Trump signed a new executive order on police reform following national demonstrations. Police departments that meet “best practice” standards will be eligible for federal grants, according to the order, and a Fayetteville Police Department sergeant said his fellow officers already ahead of the game in a lot of ways.

“We have done 25 years of cultural diversity training,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy. “We were doing that before it was even mandated that police departments do it.”

The executive order will create a database for tracking officers who have excessive use-of-force rates on their records. It also provides incentives for police departments that meet a set of standards. This includes banning chokeholds unless an officer’s life is at risk and working alongside social workers when responding to certain nonviolent calls.

Fayetteville officers are already trained not to use chokeholds, Murphy said, and that’s standard for most departments across the country.

Murphy praised Chief Mike Reynolds’ goal of progressive, community-oriented policing as the catalyst for success. He said department administration would decide how to allocate a federal grant, with possible targets being to add more police to the trails, bringing in trained diversity speakers or implementing new training techniques.