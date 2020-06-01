Fayetteville protest scheduled for Sunday postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville protest scheduled for Sunday afternoon was postponed after the organizer said his brother was exposed to COVID-19.

Kody Kirk created the “Fayetteville March for George Floyd” event on Facebook. It was slated to start at 3 p.m. Sunday at the city square but was postponed after Kirk’s brother was exposed to COVID-19 in his place of work, a nursing home.

“We want to get tested before we do anything so we don’t expose anyone to the virus,” Kirk said through a Facebook message.

Fayetteville Police was prepared to survey the situation.