Fayetteville Public Library expansion project nears completion

Building will be closed to the public until late fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The highly anticipated expansion of the Fayetteville public library is in its final stages of construction, during this time the building will be closed to the public.

The nearly $50 million project moving right along during the health crisis. The next time people step foot in here they will have access to a state-of-the-art library.

Executive Director, David Johnson said when complete the facility will be over 160-thousand square feet, doubling in size. A grand staircase connects the two buildings together.

Johnson said people can expect to find several things you wouldn’t normally find in a library like a teaching kitchen, a room for fitness classes and an event space that seats 700 people.

It will also have a center for innovation, a space dedicated to preschoolers and a courtyard.

“It’s been a long conversation talking about what this library could be if given the pace and give the opportunity. So we are really excited to bring Fayetteville something special,” said Johnson.

The library is expected to reopen late fall when all of the work is complete.

Until then, people will have access to its programs like storytime and author talks virtually.

Curbside pickup will be available during this time and people can make their requests for items by calling or emailing the library.