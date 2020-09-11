Fayetteville Reopens Additional Park Amenities

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—The City of Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing the reopening of additional amenities in specific park locations. Beginning September 8, all remaining playgrounds are being reopened, and additional restrooms near these playgrounds and along the trail system will be opened to support visitors’ health and sanitation needs while at the park and trails.

Park restrooms to be opened:

Kessler Soccer, Finger Park, Gordon Long, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Lake Fayetteville Marina, North Shore, Lewis Soccer Complex, and Lake Sequoyah will be reopened. The Walker Park restroom on 13th Street has been open throughout the pandemic and closes each night at 11:00 p.m. The restrooms near the tennis courts and splashpad at Walker Park will remain closed. Sport complex restrooms at Kessler Mountain Baseball, Gary Hampton, White River and Walker Baseball will be open during league play or rentals only.

Playgrounds reopening:

Bayyari Park, Braden Park, Bundrick Park, Finger Park, Lashley Park, Mashburn Park, Gordon Long Park, Greathouse Park, Harmony Pointe Park, Holland Park, Hotz Park, Lake Fayetteville Softball Complex, Red Oak Park, Rodney Ryan Park, Salem Park, Sweetbriar Park and YRCC playgrounds will reopen during normal park hours with routine cleaning and sanitizing.

Soccer Fields, Volleyball and Tennis Courts: Soccer fields at Kessler, Walker and Lewis Parks are open. In addition, Volleyball courts at Veterans Memorial, Wilson and Walker are open. Wilson and Walker Tennis Courts will allow doubles play as well as singles play.

Residents and visitors who enjoy Fayetteville’s parks and trails are reminded to take all possible steps to reduce unnecessary risks for COVID-19 transmission. Please follow social distancing and group size guidelines, wear a face covering when it is not possible to adequately distance, frequently wash hands and seek testing if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed to the virus.