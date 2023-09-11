FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has proposed reducing personal income taxes to 4.4% and corporate income taxes to 4.8%.

One University of Arkansas economist states there are several ways tax cuts can benefit the economy.

“The big question when you talk about tax cuts is how it’s going to benefit the economy,” said Jeff Cooperstein, researcher and economist for U of A.

Cooperstein says there are two sides to cutting taxes.

“On the one hand when you have a tax cut that means it’s going back to the initial people with the earned income and individuals and corporations are going to spend money a certain way. That’s different than how the state government would spend money,” said Cooperstein.

And on the flip side.

“If you cut the government’s revenue that means you are foregoing government programs. That can also increase productivity and therefore stimulate the economy,” said Cooperstein. “So there is definitely two sides to the discussion.”

Some do not welcome the idea of cutting taxes.

“Arkansas has a lot of problems that could be solved with extra surplus money,” said Roger Barrett, a bookseller in Fayetteville. “Child poverty, kids not getting student lunches. All sorts of things.”

But Governor Sanders says this will keep more money in Arkansan’s pockets.

“Cutting taxes, improving efficiency, and expanding liberty,” said Gov. Sanders. “That is what this legislative session is about. After a successful regular session I never said we would sit back and rest and do nothing.”

If the bill is approved, this would mean Governor Sanders would have dropped the personal income taxes by 0.5% since April.