Fayetteville School District celebrates 150 years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville School District celebrates its 150th birthday.

The celebration kicked off today at the Fayetteville Board of Education meeting.

The school district created a timeline of notable events in the district’s history has been created.

Current Fayetteville students have also created artwork to commemorate the 150th celebration.

More events are planned, including bike trail rides, historical education, and chances for alumni to share their memories.

A full list of events can be found on the district’s website.

