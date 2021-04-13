Fayetteville Schools approves new middle school development plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Schools approved the development plan for a new middle school on Tuesday, April 13.

Fayetteville’s Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the plan.

The middle school will be built on the east side of Rupple Road, north of the roundabout at Catalpa Drive.

In January, the city council rezoned about 22 acres on Rupple to use for the new school as well as eating places, stores, and houses.

The district plans to open the new school in August 2023.

