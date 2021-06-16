Fayetteville set to receive $18 million in federal money through American Rescue Plan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is set to get around $18 million in federal money through the American Rescue Plan.

On Tuesday, the city council gave the green light for Paul Becker, the city’s chief financial officer, to finish the paperwork to apply for the federal money. CARES Act funding reimbursed city funds used for direct COVID-19 expenses like the vaccine refrigerator stored at Washington Regional.

Becker said Mayor Lioneld Jordan wants to use this round of funding for various infrastructure projects.

“Things such as water quality, water and sewer, and broadband,” Becker said. “Those were things specifically identified in the legislation, so we’re looking at those types of issues, and we’re looking at some social issues and how we can address some of those things.”

Becker said the money will come in two installments.