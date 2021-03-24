Fayetteville spots prepare for Sweet 16 fan frenzy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Razorback men’s basketball team will play in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years when it takes on Oral Roberts on Saturday. Not all Hog fans will make the trip to Indianapolis, so local spots are preparing to host a slew of hoop-hungry patrons.

Foghorn’s in Fayetteville has been open to full capacity since late February when Gov. Asa Hutchinson said restaurants could do so.

“The weather’s getting nicer,” said Claire Hoskins, Foghorn’s general manager. “People are getting to come out and feel more normal.”

Hoskins said people packed the house in the first couple NCAA Tournament rounds.

“You have never seen this building so loud and crazy,” Hoskins said. “The atmosphere was just so much fun.”

Hoskins said she expects more fans to come out for the Hogs’ Sweet 16 game. Michael White, the manager of Farrell’s Lounge in Fayetteville, said he concurs.

Michael White is the manager of Farrell’s Lounge in Fayetteville. (Photo: Andrew Epperson/KNWA)

“We missed March Madness last year,” White said. “It got cut off during the SEC Tournament.”

Farrell’s still hasn’t returned to full capacity, White said, as the staff isn’t completely filled out yet.

“We’re close, but we just want to make sure that we’re not overwhelmed, our employees aren’t overwhelmed [and] our customers get the best service they can get,” White said.

Still, the Dickson St. locale added a couple more tables, and White said the Hogs’ success played a role in the decision to do so.

“Basketball has probably been a little more impactful based on how successful they are,” White said. “It’s early in the season for baseball.”

Cash changes hands when the Hogs trade baskets, White and Hoskins said.

“It is a massive, massive difference,” White said, adding there was much more uncertainty during the heart of the pandemic when it came to finances.

Hoskins said the formula’s simple when the Hogs play.

“People will come in,” Hoskins said. “We’ll be here, and we’ll be busy.”