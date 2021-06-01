Fayetteville to consider loosening mask requirements for fully vaccinated people

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville city council members will meet to discuss the future of its mask mandate, Tuesday.

The city of Fayetteville was one of the first cities to pass a law requiring face coverings inside public places like businesses during the pandemic. Well, those who are fully vaccinated could soon ditch the mask.

The mandate has been in place for about a year now, requiring people to wear a mask and businesses provide one to those who refuse to wear one.

The city also noted within the ordinance that it would revisit its law once the state of emergency declaration ended, which expired on Sunday.

Also earlier this month, the CDC ruled fully vaccinated individuals would no longer need to wear a mask indoors, outdoors or in groups.

Fayetteville City Council-Member D’Andre Jones says the city is revisiting this to more closely follow the new recommendations.

“I do believe that following the CDC guidelines and making sure we are looking out for the best interest of the community and businesses then that’s the direction we are heading to,” said Jones.

As a reminder, you are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose series of the Moderna, or Pfizer vaccine. It is two weeks after receiving the single dose of the Johnson Johnson vaccine.

You’re also still going to need a mask inside of federal buildings or, transportation hubs like airplanes and buses.

The Fayetteville Board of Health is also on board with loosening restrictions for fully vaccinated people and will present its recommendations to the council.

The city council meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.