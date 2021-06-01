Fayetteville to consider proposal to recognize Juneteenth as formal city holiday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville will soon be weighing in on a proposal to recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

Council-member D’Andre Jones is behind the proposal, which is being introduced at Tuesday’s council meeting.

If this passes then city workers would get June 19 as a paid day off and a day to reflect and observe the city holiday.

Juneteenth is also known as ‘Freedom Day’ or ‘Emancipation Day’. It represents the day the last group of black people in the south were told they were free from slavery. This happened more than two and half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“This is conducive to Fayetteville being a welcoming community. Welcoming to all people. This is not just a day off, this is a time of reflection a time, a time of education and it is def a time of recommitment,” said Jones.

It also encourages folks to observe the day by volunteering with a city organization that works to advance equity and social justice for African American residents.

If it passes it would go into effect in 2022. The resolution is expected to be voted on later this month.

