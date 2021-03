FAYTTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parks across Fayetteville will soon have all their facilities open.

The city’s parks and recreation department announced today that park restrooms, water fountains, and basketball courts will reopen April 3.

Visitors can start reserving park pavilions again beginning June 1.

These amenities have been closed for more than a year because of the pandemic.

Visitors are still encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing at the parks.