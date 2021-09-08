Fayetteville’s $100 vaccine incentive program “off to a strong start” with 400+ submissions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In an effort to increase COVID -19 vaccinations, the city of Fayetteville is giving those who get the shot a $100 cash incentive.

The program kicked off last Monday and the city says it has already received over 400 submissions. It is being funded through the American Rescue Plan and the city set aside $400,000 for this program.

Now people who live or work in Fayetteville can participate. They must become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 anywhere between August 17th and October 15th.

Now as long as you get your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the time period or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson you qualify.

Director of Communications & Marketing for the city of Fayetteville, Lisa Thurber says looking at the number of applicants the program is starting off pretty strong.

“The goal of this resolution and of the program is to get as many people vaccinated as possible … and so I think if we continue to see that number climb each week we will be happy. How much is enough… until everyone is vaccinated,” said Thurber.

The program is also open to U of A students. Thurber says University of Arkansas students are a big part of this community.

She hopes students are incentivized by that $100 cash reward, seeing how easy it is for them to apply and participate in the program.

U of A students can live on or off-campus and still qualify as long as they go to class here in Fayetteville.

“That is 28,000 people who can make a decision to help keep Fayetteville safer and healthier…. So we def do not want to leave them out or ignore that population.. Our students are really important,” said Thurber.

If you are a student and apply for this program all you need is to provide is your student ID and vaccination card.

Once you are approved, your cash payment will be ready at the city hall office. All you need to bring with you is a photo ID.

Thurber says out of 420 applications, 118 have already been approved and paid out. 123 applications were denied. She says that’s because some people did not meet the date criteria or did not provide the right documents. The remaining applications are being processed or have been approved and waiting for people to collect their cash.

Those who get vaccinated have until November 1st to apply for the incentive program.

FAQs

1.What do I do if I have lost my COVID-19 vaccination card?

Contact your vaccination provider directly to access your vaccination record.

If you can’t reach the vaccination provider, contact your state health department’s immunization information system. You can find state IIS info here. Arkansas

Call: 800.574.4040

Web: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/immunizations

Email: Immunization.HelpDeskRegistry@arkansas.gov

2.If I have done contract labor in Fayetteville, do I qualify for the incentive?

Yes. You will need to provide supporting documentation to assist the City in validating that you are employed to work within Fayetteville, such as an invoice for work completed at a Fayetteville address during the qualifying time period (August 17 through October 15, 2021)

.3.I received my first dose of vaccine before August 17, but will receive my second dose between August 17 and October 15, do I qualify?

Yes, as long as you live or work in Fayetteville, you will qualify for the incentive after you receive your second dose of one of the two-dose vaccines,

4.What type of photo ID can be used to claim my payment?

A driver’s license, Arkansas state ID card, passport, military ID, or green card are all acceptable forms of photo ID.

5.Can I send someone else to pick up my incentive payment?

No. You must come in person and show your photo ID to receive your payment. Parents may pick up payments on behalf of children in their family under the age of 18.

6.I received my vaccine before August 17, but my child was vaccinated within the eligibility period. Can I still claim incentive payment(s) on their behalf?

Yes. If you live in Fayetteville, have met the proof of residency requirements, and submit your child’s COVID-19 vaccine card.

7.When is the last day I can apply for an incentive?

Monday, November 1, 2021, is the last day to apply.

8.How old do I have to be to apply for the incentive?

You must be 18 years of age on or before the date of your application to be eligible to apply on your own behalf. Parents or guardians must apply on behalf of children under age 18.

9.How can I apply if I do not have an internet-ready device?

I you do not have internet access at home, or if you need assistance completing the online form, you may visit the City of Fayetteville’s Business Office at 113 W. Mountain Street to complete your form at a public kiosk.

10.What if I have permanent residence in Fayetteville but attend college in another City/State?

If you are a permanent adult resident of Fayetteville (18 or older), you must be able to appear in person at Fayetteville City Hall with a photo ID to claim your incentive payment by November 1, 2021.

11.Are college students attending class in Fayetteville eligible for the incentive?

Yes, if you are attending college classes in person in Fayetteville you are eligible to apply for the incentive. You will need to provide a copy of a current student ID or documentation that verifies you are currently enrolled in college classes in Fayetteville.

12.After I have completed my application, how long will it be before I can pick up my incentive payment?

Please allow 72 hours for City staff to review incentive requests. Once a request is reviewed, applicants will be notified (generally via email or text) on the status. Approved requests will receive communication on how to pick up the incentive. Denied requests will be provided information on how to resubmit an application.

13.If I work in Fayetteville but live somewhere else is my child eligible for the incentive?

The incentive is for those who live in Fayetteville or work in Fayetteville, if a minor lives in Fayetteville or works in Fayetteville they are eligible.